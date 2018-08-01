Obituary | Jerome S. McLean

Born Sept. 29, 1989 in Willcox, Arizona, Jerome graduated Kingman High School in May of 2008. He passed on July 22, 2018 in San Francisco, California.

Jerome left behind his mother Kari McLean, his sister Kara, brothers: Justin, Jared, Nick and Daniel. Jerome also left behind his grandparents, Becky and Chris, along with one niece, three nephews, and many cousins, aunts, and uncles.

Jerome graduated high school with honors where he was a model student and went on to pursue a nursing degree at Gateway Community College in Phoenix, Arizona.

Jerome loved to travel and went on many different adventures. He was a very independent person who loved exploring other countries and various places. Jerome had become a highly qualified traveling nurse. He was a very ambitious young man.

So much so that he nearly completed getting his pilot’s license after successfully passing all the required tests but one.

Jerome enjoyed skiing at his favorite spot in Lake Tahoe, hiking in Hawaii, and biking up the west coast during his free time.

Jerome will be sorely missed by everyone who knew and loved him. He had an infectious smile, a genuine laugh that would lighten the mood of the room, and he was always in good spirits. His parting has left a void in everyone’s heart that can never be filled. When we reflect on Jerome’s life, we know our thoughts of him will be of happy times and his jovial spirit.

Jerome will be laid to rest in Willcox, Arizona, where he will be close to his friends and family. Services will be held at the First Southern Baptist Church, 245 S. Cochise Ave., Willcox, Arizona, 85643.

There will be a viewing held at 9 a.m. Thursday Aug. 2, 2018, followed by services at 10:30 a.m. You can contact the Westlawn Chapel & Mortuary at 520-384-2413 or visit the site at https://www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com/obituaries/Jerome-Mclean/.