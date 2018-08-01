Smith’s mobile app promotes healthy choices

KINGMAN – Smith’s Food and Drug Stores is doing its part to encourage healthy eating with the rollout of OptUP, a data-driven mobile application that will help customers make informed and healthy decisions while shopping.

According to Smith’s, the free and innovative application scores products from zero to 100 based on a product’s nutritional attributes, the dietary guidelines for which are nationally recognized. Products in the green category, scores of 71 or more, are lower in saturated fat, sodium, sugar and calories. They may also be higher in fiber, protein, and fruit and vegetable or nut content.

“As part of redefining the customer experience, we are encouraging our shoppers to engage in a balanced, holistic approach to self-care,” said Smith’s Health and Wellness Director Jaime Montuoro in a press release. “The OptUP app puts nutritional information at your fingertips and makes finding and buying better-for-you products easier and simpler.”

Products in the yellow category have scores ranging from 36 to 70, while the red category ranges from 1 to 35. The release notes that dietitians recommend shopping carts contain at least 50 percent green category products.

The application also provides consumers with OptUP scores ranging from 0 to 1,000. That score shows a customer’s purchase history throughout the course of eight weeks, and gives shoppers an idea of their shopping habits which in turn works to promote healthier choices. An ideal score is 600 or more.

The app can be downloaded by going to the App Store and Google Play, or by visiting www.smithsfoodanddrug.com/d/optup.

Information provided by Smith’s Food and Drug Stores