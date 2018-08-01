A towering proposal: Kingman’s historical control tower may be resuscitated

KINGMAN – The Kingman Army Airfield Control Tower at the City’s airport has long since seen the end of its functionality as a control tower, but the City of Kingman believes it can still benefit the community as a historic landmark, a notion City staff is supporting through efforts to acquire restoration funds.

The 54-foot tower served the airfield from 1943 to 1945. Rob Chilcoat, former curator of the Kingman Army Airfield Museum, said the tower was initially slated to go to Roswell, New Mexico, but ended up in Kingman because the need was here. Its purpose was to monitor planes in flight, and during take offs and landing.



It cost about $5,400 dollars to construct in the ‘40s, which Chilcoat estimated would run about half a million dollars today. He said the tower hasn’t been used since 1945 and is excited about the City looking into restoration.

“I’d like to see that tower last as long as possible,” he said.

Bill Shilling, grant administrator for the City of Kingman, explained historic preservation funds from the state are hard to come by and entails a competitive acquisition process. He said Kingman would most likely receive grant funds from foundations associated with historic aviation and airfields.

The first step in securing grant money is to craft a Historic Preservation Plan, which Shilling said has begun with the City looking for a consultant to analyze the radio tower and determine what work needs to be done. Shilling said the consultant, which has yet to be selected, will look to see if the tower can be preserved. If it can, step two entails consideration of the materials needed to complete that work. Shilling described the process as a comprehensive look at what is there in addition to future plans for the site.

“Anymore, finding historic preservation money to do the preservation is difficult, and it’s nearly impossible if you don’t have a strategy and a plan of how to go about it,” Shilling said. “That’s why this is such a valuable tool.”

Shilling expects the City to utilize approximately $10,000 in State Historic Preservation Office funds to complete the study, and Kingman would match about $6,000. He said a consultant for the preservation plan could be procured by October or November, and the plan could be done by March or April.

“The idea is to get the plan done and see what it takes to do any preservation work out there,” Shilling said. “I don’t anticipate having to spend a lot of money on preservation.”

He said remaining on the National Register of Historic Places requires the outside to adhere to its historic roots, but the inside can be adapted to modern uses. Chilcoat noted that from what he saw when he went up in the tower in the ‘90s, there is work to be done on the structure’s floor. Shilling speculated preservation work might include welding repairs and handrail, step, and glass repair and replacement. Other than that, Shilling said he doesn’t expect the restoration to be too costly and that $10,000 to $20,000 could get the job done.

If the City does receive preservation funds, it then needs to determine how the tower’s historical designation could be put to use. While the steep stairs at the tower could make tours difficult, there are other buildings at the airport which could complement the historical nature of the tower. Gary Kellogg, City economic development director, has some ideas along those lines. Kellogg told a joint meeting of the City’s commissions some of those ideas earlier this month. In speaking with an architect about work to be done at the terminal building, Kellogg said he asked that individual to dig a little deeper into the structure’s potential.

“What would it take to make the interior look like a WWII officer’s club so that maybe our airport is distinctive,” Kellogg said.



Upon gaining possession of the airport in May, Shilling said the City wanted to find ways to “polish that place up.”

“We really want to make that industrial park and that airport something special,” he said. “We started looking at ways to do that. We’ve got this true asset in the state and in the country because of what it meant during World War II, so let’s not pass that up. Let’s do something special with this tower."