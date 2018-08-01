Youth Advisory Commission to hammer out details of service project

KINGMAN – The Youth Advisory Commission will continue discussing its Sleep in Heavenly Peace bed-build service project and the Democraseed Program at its meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a nonprofit organization whose motto is “No Kid Sleeps on the Floor In Our Town,” now has a Kingman chapter headed by Council liaison to the commission David Wayt and Scott Holtry. Wayt will provide an update on the first bed-built scheduled for 2 – 6 p.m. Aug. 11.

Deputy City Clerk Annie Meredith will present to commissioners application information for the Democraseed Program through the Center for the Future of Arizona. The program strives to increase interest in civic engagement, creative problem solving and entrepreneurship for students involved in youth councils across Arizona.

Should they choose to participate, commissioners would work with Arizona State University advisers in learning to implement an entrepreneurial mindset in researching and defining community issues.

Information provided by the City of Kingman