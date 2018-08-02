Arizona traffic fatalities rise for third straight year to 1,000

KINGMAN – The number of people killed in automobile accidents on Arizona highways hit four figures exactly in 2017, the Arizona Department of Transportation reported Tuesday.

Traffic deaths rose to 1,000 in the year, the third straight year of increasing fatalities, according to the 2017 Motor Vehicle Crash Facts.

Driver behavior continues to be the leading factor in the deaths, including impairment, speeding and reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt. Alcohol and drugs were detected in 43 percent of deaths.

The report comes on the heels of a study from ValuePenguin.com that ranked U.S. Highway 93 as the most dangerous highway in America, accounting for 70 fatalities from 2010 to 2016 along the 200-mile stretch from Wickenburg to the Nevada state line.

“These are people – 1,000 people – who are no longer with us, that will be missed by mothers, fathers, sisters and brothers. Missed by family, friends and those who love them,” ADOT Director John Halikowski said in a statement accompanying the report.

“Every driver holds the key in their hand that can save a life if they make the right choices. Choose not to speed. Choose not to drive drunk or on drugs. Choose life for yourself and others sharing the road with you.”

The crash data for all Arizona roadways, including city streets, county roads and state highways, follows a national trend for traffic fatalities, though injury crashes decreased to 55,474 and the total number stayed relatively the same at 127,064.

The rising number of fatalities can’t be solved by state agencies alone.

Ryan Harding, spokesman for ADOT, said the department has invested hundreds of millions of dollars improving U.S. 93, including recent signage and lighting at Pierce Ferry Road, where crash fatalities have increased dramatically in the last couple of years.

ADOT installed stop signs with LED flashing lights in July, and plans further improvements such as pavement markings and rumble strips approaching the highway.

“However, these investments don’t make a road safe or unsafe,” Harding told the Daily Miner. “It’s driver behavior accounting for 94 percent of all crashes. That is the principal factor in a highway’s crash rate.”

Drivers need to slow down, drive attentively and not drive drowsy or impaired, he added. And expect the unexpected.

The number of people killed not wearing seatbelts fell to 230 in 2017, down from 250 the previous year. They still account for about a quarter of all traffic fatalities.

There were 9,693 distracted drivers involved in collisions, including 33 fatalities. However, the number of distracted drivers could be higher as they typically don’t admit to it.

“Highway safety is everyone’s responsibility and the message is clear,” said Frank Milstead, director of Arizona Department of Safety. “If drivers put their complete focus on drivng, the life they save could be their own.”

The 2017 crash report is available at www.azdot.gov/crashfacts.