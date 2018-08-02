Cat population explodes, WAHS needs community’s help

KINGMAN – An animal shelter experiencing an influx of 40 cats in just two days will struggle to find room to house them comfortably, and that’s the problem facing Kingman’s Western Arizona Human Society.

There has been a significant increase in cats at the shelter because of hoarding cases, and manager Lisa Snyder is looking to the community for help in procuring a portable building in which the cats can be placed. Snyder explained that because it’s a county facility, the humane society cannot construct a separate space for the cats but can make use of a temporary, 10-by-12 foot portable building.

“When we get this large of an influx like this, there has to be a place for them to go,” Snyder said of the cats and kittens at the shelter.

There are 80 to 90 cats out in foster care, and the shelter’s cat room is packed full. She added that many of the cats will be adoptable, however, they need to be held at the shelter for at least 10 days to ensure they are healthy and of proper weight.

Overflows of cats are happening with increasing regularity, Snyder said, and the shelter needs a proper place to house them before adoption.

“We have nowhere to isolate those animals long-term,” Snyder said. “We could save a few more if we had somewhere to hold them.”

She said a crowded shelter is not an ideal situation, and she doesn’t want to have to euthanize the animals. That unfortunate possibility can be avoided with assistance from the community.

“We don’t want anything fancy; it doesn’t have to be a showplace,” Snyder said. “Just a building with some windows, they need light, and some air conditioning for these guys. It would make a world of difference for these animals.”

An air conditioner has already been donated for the building, but the shelter still needs financial assistance to purchase the building itself. Those wanting to lend a helping paw can take donations to the human society, 950 Buchanan St., or donate over the phone via credit card at 928-753-2727.

“We’re just trying to help these animal the best we can here, and I think it would be wonderful if we could pull it off,” Snyder said. “It would just be wonderful.”