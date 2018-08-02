Horoscopes | Aug. 2, 2018

Birthdays: Hallie Eisenberg, 26; Sam Worthington, 42; Kevin Smith, 48; Mary-Louise Parker, 54.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Refuse to let anyone interfere with your plans. If someone is being a bully, walk away.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Keep your fears and concerns hidden. Don’t give anyone the chance to take advantage of you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Look for ways to help a legitimate cause, but don’t let anyone take advantage of your kindness and generosity. Get the lowdown before you offer your time or services.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Too much emotional drama will leave you exhausted. Focus on personal growth, physical improvement and creative endeavors that will ease your stress and make you feel good about your future.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep active and pursue the skills, knowledge and whatever qualifications you require to get ahead. Your Leo charm will help you sway others to your way of thinking.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep your personal financial dealings a secret. Deal with institutions or government agencies if it will help you resolve an issue that could result in an unwanted change.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Show gratitude if someone lends you a helping hand, but don’t give in to someone pressuring you to do things you don’t want to do. There will be a fine line between positive and negative contributions someone makes.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Concentrate on a creative project. It’s better not to argue with someone who is stubborn.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Money and health should be top priorities. You can resolve issues that concern your home, living arrangements and personal overhead if you discuss your options with an expert or someone you love.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An emotional incident with a friend or relative will leave you in a position of uncertainty. Don’t feel you have to bail someone out of a mess you had nothing to do with.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A change in the way you or someone from your past feels will lead to serious talks. Wager all the pros and cons before considering what to do next.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t take anything or anyone for granted. Know where you stand and what you can do.