KUSD transportation working out the kinks

KINGMAN – During the first week of school parents were concerned about their students riding school buses with no air conditioning in the extreme heat conditions, were coming home “soaked in sweat.” Other complaints have surfaced regarding buses showing up at the bus stop either too early or too late.

Tandy Janson, Kingman Unified School District transportation supervisor, said that over the weekend the older buses received some work done to get the AC back up and running. During the first two weeks, bus drivers are still trying to nail down their routes.

In regards to parents expressing their concerns about no AC in the buses, Janson reiterated that the majority of the buses are old and the newer buses are used on the longer bus routes.

“We need to put them on the longest routes,” Janson said. “Kids from Yucca, Meadview, Wikieup, average from 2-3 hours a day.”

KUSD buses cover 3,300 square miles. The long-route buses make several stops along the way and don’t just bus the children from point A to point B. Student’s are allowed to bring water bottles on board and are “responsible for their own bottle.”

Parents also claimed that when they did talk to Janson, she did say that “riding the bus is a privilege, not a right.” According to the KUSD parent handbook under the transportation/bus rules, it states that “riding the bus to school is a privilege and should be treated that way.”

The first two weeks of school everyone is trying to figure out the kinks to make sure problems are resolved. The transportations department is trying to nail down the bus routes and make sure the buses aren’t overloaded.

“If there’s buses with an overload problem, another driver will come to pick up the kids,” Janson said.

Other issues to factor in for buses to arrive late is the traffic on Stockton Hill Road and Andy Devine Avenue during the morning. As for the overload problem some of the students that live within walking limits have been getting on the bus.

Janson did bring up the Volkswagen settlement in the state, that they do meet the criteria where they have buses that have over 100,000 miles and at least 15 years old.