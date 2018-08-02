Man gives false name and arrested for meth

KINGMAN – It’s never a good idea to lie about your name, especially to a deputy.

Mark Oren Domingo Ferrier, 26, of Kingman, was driving a yellow truck with the front windshield cracked and an obstructed license plate when Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies observed Ferrier driving west on Northern Avenue and conducted a traffic stop.

Ferrier provided deputies with registration and insurance but advised the deputy that he didn’t have his license on him.

Deputies say Ferrier gave with a false name, but a records check revealed his true identity and active arrest warrants.

A pat search was reported to reveal a baggie of white crystal substance in his wallet, which tested positive for methamphetamine.

Mark Oren Domingo Ferrier was arrested for dangerous drug violation, false reporting and driving with a suspended license. Ferrier was booked in to Mohave County jail without incident.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office