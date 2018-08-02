MCSO: Driver observed swerving, charged with DUI

KINGMAN – Driving, swerving and the odor of alcohol led to Matthew Franklin Glenn, 34, of Kingman, to a night in jail.

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies observed Wednesday a silver vehicle driving north on Roosevelt Street swerving from its designated lane several times and traveling at a high speed.

A traffic stop was conducted and deputies made contact with the driver, who was identified as Glenn. While speaking to Glenn, deputies purport to have observed Glenn slurring his words and the smell of odor of alcohol on his breath.

A records check revealed Glenn did not have a valid Arizona license and his driving privileges from Oregon were revoked. Glenn would not consent for Field Sobriety Tests or a breath test. A search warrant was drafted to obtain a blood sample for testing.

Matthew Franklin Glenn was arrested for aggravated DUI and misdemeanor driving with suspended license and booked into Mohave County Jail without incident.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office