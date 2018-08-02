Obi Fire on Grand Canyon National Park North Rim grows to 1,750 acres

GRAND CANYON – The Obi Fire on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park has grown to about 1,750 acres as of Aug. 1.

The fire grew Aug. 1 primarily in the northern and eastern portions of the fire perimeter. Light southwesterly winds throughout the day allowed fire to grow through pine needles and downed logs. Fire behavior was active with single tree torching and surface fire of one to two foot flames where the fire was consuming dead logs. The area received light precipitation in the afternoon, which moderated fire behavior.

Located in the far southwest corner of the Wahalla Plateau above Obi Point, the Obi Fire started July 21. Fire managers plan to continue the strategy of confining and containing the lightning caused fire in a predetermined area while providing for point protection of identified sensitive natural and cultural resources.

"While crews continue prep of containment lines around Cape Royal Road, we would like to remind park visitors to drive with caution around emergency response vehicles," said Incident Commander trainee Bryan Hakanson. Visitors driving along Cape Royal Road should be aware of fire crews working in the vicinity. Motorist should turn on their headlights and slow down for emergency response vehicles.

In the past week the Kaibab Plateau has had 10 starts, all of which have been actively suppressed by fire crews. Over the past week fire crews have also contained the 17-acre Atoko Fire, the 32.5-acre Saffron Fire and confined the 28-acre Stina fire.

At this time there are no road or trail closures within the park or on the forest, however, individuals looking to hike out near Obi Point should check in with the Backcountry Information Center or North Rim Visitor Center before choosing a route.

Smoke from the Obi Fire is visible from both the North and South Rims of the park. However, large scale wildfires across the west may also have impacts on the canyon over the next few days. Visitors may see increased smoke or haze filling the canyon.

Information provided by Arizona Emergency Information Network