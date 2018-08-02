Republicans utilize data, grassroots campaigning for midterm elections

KINGMAN – The Republican National Committee is shifting gears and taking a new approach to turnout voters for November’s midterm elections by embarking on a data-driven, $250 million grassroots initiative focused on the individual.

RNC representatives were in Kingman Wednesday morning to explain the party’s revolutionized method of voter outreach and attraction.

“It all goes back to 2012 after we lost the Romney presidential election. We put together a growth and opportunity report talking about what were the things that we did wrong and where we needed to grow as a party if we wanted to be competitive on the national scene,” said Kristian Hemphill, West Region data director with the RNC. “From my end of things in the data department, it was not necessarily how much data we had, we were pretty sure we had as much data as the Obama campaign did, it was how we were using it in the field and who had access to it.”

Republicans are using a new program called RNC Voter Scores that does not take a one-size-fits-all micro approach to voter communication. Rather, it uses voter files to determine which electors are on the fence about who to vote for, what issues are important to them and how a Republican candidate can best gain their votes.

Hemphill said voter files are comprised of up to 4,000 pieces of data for any voter. Data collected ranges from who buys audio books to types of cars owned, and the industry in which voters are employed. The RNC then uses the information to determine the likelihood of an individual making it to the polls. This information is collected multiple times throughout the year and has been done each month in

Arizona since the beginning of 2017.

“Probably the most important for what we do is how likely someone is to vote Republican, how likely they are to vote for a Democrat, and how likely they are to turn out for the election overall,” Hemphill said.

Using those scores, he said, the RNC can predict the outcome of elections and tell campaigns which people within their districts they should make contact with. The program has been successful, with Hemphill noting data collected allowed the RNC to accurately predict a Colorado election within 1 percent, and a Georgia election by .001 percent. Data also helps the party decide which areas of the country, as well as individual states, need the most staffing.

“So when Chairwoman (Ronna) McDaniel took over the RNC in January of 2017, she really recognized that data was one of the places that the party provides something that is of value and campaigns really can’t do without,” Hemphill said. “So she quadrupled the investment. We’ve created more data points this year nationally than we did in the 2016 election just on our predictive analytics.”

The RNC has put $250 million into its new strategy for this year’s midterm elections. Once data is collected, the RNC puts boots on the ground to connect with voters on specific issues.

“Basically what’s going on with the grassroots effort is that we’re in all 30 legislative districts at this point developing organic grassroots teams that are going to be going out in their own neighborhoods, knocking on doors and making phone calls,” said Dan Duffey, state data director. “Just because they have so much more of an impact in their own communities that someone like me coming from Philadelphia trying to convince people I don’t know to vote Republican.”

The RNC through the Republican Leadership Initiative training program that was started in 2015 trained some 5,000 volunteers for the 2016 presidential election. So far for the current voting cycle, 18,000 people have been trained, 2,000 of whom are in Arizona.

The training program isn’t only focused on how volunteers can efficiently communicate with voters, but also addresses ways to turn neighbors into volunteers themselves.

Those efforts are helped along by the party’s utilization of new technology. Duffey said the Advantage App helps the RNC deliver updates in “real time” about how people are responding to messages. Republicans can then use that data to make quick adjustments.

“The idea is that this isn’t just for 2018, that we’re building an operation that’s going to be available to whoever our 2020 candidates are, especially for President Trump, that whoever walks into this operation will have all these teams ready to go and operate,” Duffey said.

While the RNC representatives noted that any majority party faces headwinds going into midterm elections, they see a path for Republicans to retain a majority in the House and to expand their presence in the Senate.

“Because of the investment we’ve been able to make in our data program and ground game, it’s something that is unprecedented and hasn’t been done before. We think because of that we have a chance to defy history this November,” said Christiana Purves, regional communications director. “And we’re confident we can get to that point.”