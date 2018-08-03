84-year-old woman sues Mesa police citing excessive force

PHOENIX (AP) – A woman who says she was seriously injured by police officers from an Arizona department under investigation for complaints of excessive force filed a lawsuit Thursday against two officers and the agency.

Virginia Archer alleges in the suit filed in federal court that she was unlawfully arrested and subjected to "excessive, brutal and completely unnecessary force" by Mesa police officers who went to her home last February checking on her grandson's safety.

The complaint names Officers Christopher Orr and David Grimm, as well as the department and seeks unspecified punitive and compensatory damages.

Media relations Officer Steve Berry said the department could not comment because the case involves pending litigation, and said the officers would not be made available for comment.

The individual officers could not be immediately located separately for comment and the Fraternal Order of the Police Lodge 9 that represents Mesa officers did not immediately respond to a message seeking a response via its web page.

Officer Nikolas Rasheta, another department spokesman, said the internal investigation of the encounter remains open and is nearing conclusion.

Archer's family complained that the 84-year-old woman was left with severe bruises after the encounter that began when Mesa police answered a call about a suicidal man with a gun. Photographs that her granddaughter Ashlee Hahn took of her bruised face and arms subsequently were posted on the internet.

Police at the time said the woman was injured when they were trying to keep her safe from the man and launched an internal inquiry.