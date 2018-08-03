D-backs strike early in 6-3 win over Giants

PHOENIX (AP) – Maybe some day, milestone home runs will mean more to Paul Goldschmidt.

The Arizona Diamondbacks slugger hit the 200th of his career during a five-run first inning in Arizona's 6-3 win over the San Francisco Giants Friday night. Goldschmidt, as he often does when it comes to his own stats, downplayed the achievement.

"I couldn't care less," Goldschmidt said. "I'm just trying to go out there and help us win."

David Peralta had three hits, including a homer, to help Arizona win without manager Torey Lovullo, who was out with an illness. Peralta has seven hits in his past two games and the Diamondbacks have won five of seven.

"Peralta's been swinging the bat really well for us. It's nice to see," said bench coach Jerry Narron, who filled in as manager for Lovullo. "Guys were just trying to be patient, put balls in play and not try to do too much."

The Giants lost catcher Buster Posey to concussion symptoms in the third inning after he took a hard foul tip off his mask in the second. Posey reached first base on the second of two singles, then after seeing a trainer was escorted back to the dugout.

San Francisco sent the tying run up to the plate with two outs in the ninth against Diamondbacks closer Brad Boxberger after back-to-back singles by Hunter Pence and Steven Duggar, but pinch hitter Gorkys Hernandez grounded out to end the game.

Arizona sent 11 men up in the first inning against Giants starter Chris Stratton (8-7). He allowed six runs on 10 hits and walked four in three innings for his second-shortest start of the season.

"When he made a mistake, guys were able to hit it," Goldschmidt said of the big inning. "Got some good counts there and laid off some tough pitches."

Diamondbacks starter Patrick Corbin (8-4) lasted six innings to get the win. The All-Star left-hander allowed three runs on seven hits and struck out eight.

Corbin added a two-out, two-run single in the first. Yoshihisa Hirano, Archie Bradley and Boxberger each threw a scoreless inning, with Boxberger earning his 26th save.

"It's a really good thing if you get to hit in the first," Corbin said.

"Corbin got an 0-2 pitch right down the middle. He has to execute a little bit better there," Giants manager Bruce Bochy said of Stratton, who has surrendered 19 earned runs in his last three starts. "His stuff is fine. What he needs is some confidence and you just don't see that right now."

Austin Slater drove in two runs with two singles for the Giants, who saw their four-game winning streak end.

Gold Standard

Goldschmidt's drive over the right field fence in the first joined him with Luis Gonzalez as the only two Diamondbacks in club history with 200 or more home runs. It was his 95th career home run at Chase Field, matching the stadium record held by Gonzalez.

Say Jay

Diamondbacks right fielder Jon Jay reached into the seats to catch Hunter Pence's foul ball to open the top of the second inning. Jay snagged the ball ball away from several fans with their arms up, including one with a glove.

Trainer's Room

Diamondbacks: LHP Andrew Chafin returned from paternity leave for Friday's game, and the club optioned IF-OF Chris Owings to Triple-A Reno. Chafin and wife Shelbi are first-time parents of daughter Addilyn, born Wednesday. ... IF Deven Marrero (oblique) played in his second rehab game for Reno on Thursday. ... There is no timetable on Lovullo's return though it could be as soon as Saturday.

Up Next

Giants: LHP Andrew Suarez (4-6) is set to take on the Diamondbacks for the third time this season on Saturday.

Diamondbacks: RHP Clay Buchholz (4-1) faces the Giants. He's allowed three or fewer runs in eight of his nine starts this season.