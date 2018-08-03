Dig It Community Gardens plants literary seed

KINGMAN – There’s something special about the gratifying feeling one gets turning page after page while reading an actual book as opposed to swiping up and down on a cellphone or Kindle, and the Dig It Kingman Community Gardens is doing its part to bring that lost art back to life at no cost to readers through its Little Free Library.

There are some 60,000 book exchanges worldwide like the one at the community gardens, according to the gardens’ website, www.digitkingmancommunitygardens.org. The community gardens now has an adult and a children’s library at 2301 Lillie Ave. The adult Little Free Library was installed at the gardens about a year ago, while the children’s section is only about a month old.

“We have gotten all kinds of contributions of children’s books,” said Dig It representative Kathy Cooper. “Hopefully, parents use it as a learning tool and come get a book, and a book you’re not reading anymore, bring it back and let children enjoy it.”

Dig It’s libraries are on the national register, thanks to a contribution by Atia Khan, and Cooper hopes it will help people to see Kingman in a positive light. It’s easy to make use of the libraries at both locations. Those wanting to turn some pages only have to take a book and then, ideally, return a book for another to enjoy.

For more information on the Dig It libraries, visit to the gardens’ website. Additional information on the Little Free Library program can be found at littlefreelibrary.org. To donate a book, contact Kathy Cooper at the gardens’ website, call 928-716-2667 or email mugsykc214@yahoo.com.

“We’re just trying to get everyone to read,” Cooper said.