First Friday means fun time tonight

KINGMAN – The month of August is upon us and that means today is First Friday in downtown Kingman.

This month’s First Friday is taking the people back to the 1950s and dressing up in the retro style from back in the day is encouraged.

The event will have its usually pop-up parks outside of downtown businesses, a family splash zone with squirt guns, with some available for purchase. A toddler zone for the little ones is scheduled.

“It will have a short fence around to keep them from running off,” said Laura Blair, from Holistic Homesteaders.

Parents will still have to supervise their children in the toddler zone.

Black Bridge Brewery is sponsoring a ‘50s fashion contest at 8:30 p.m. For those interested, signups will be at the First Friday information booth. For musical entertainment, DJ Jeremiah Green will set up shop in front of the establishment.

The family fun starts at 6 p.m. and goes to 9 p.m.