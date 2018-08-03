Letter | We like Kingman

My husband and I are California transplants to Kingman. We have found Kingman to be a warm and friendly town. There are so many generous people, and there are those who work hard to continue to improve our town.

We are so fortunate to have the quality Kingman Regional Medical Center hospital, and we have many people who volunteer throughout our town.

Reading the disparaging remarks was a shock. Residents were called ignorant, and it was said that what was said on the Sacha Baron Cohen TV program was true.



It’s pretty sad. Those who are so unhappy living here should move.

That’s always an option.

PJ Simmons

Kingman resident