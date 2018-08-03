Obituary | Ramon Carlos “Paco” Gonzales

Ramon Carlos “Paco” Gonzales passed away Monday, July 30, 2018, at home. Paco celebrated his 62nd birthday just four days prior (July 26) with friends and family, enjoying life as he always did.

Ramon “Paco” was born July 26, 1956, in Kingman, Arizona, where he lived, worked, and loved his entire life.

Paco was proud to call himself a true “Kingmanite,” graduating from Kingman High School, marrying Emily, the love of his life, and raising his children, Misty and Michael. Paco spent 40 years in the parts department, most of those years with the Chrysler dealership.

He has been reunited with his mother and father, Ray and Isabel Gonzales. He is survived by his wife, Emily, his two children, Misty and Michael, and grandchildren, Ramon, Bella, Sophia and Mikey. Ramon also leaves behind his sisters, Alice, Sylvia, Emily, and Anita, and multiple family members.

There will be a family viewing 1-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, at Sutton’s Memorial, 1701 Sycamore Ave., Kingman, Arizona, 86409, a public viewing from 1:30-2 p.m. with a memorial service following at 2 p.m. at Sutton’s. A Celebration of Life will take place immediately following at the Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave., Kingman, Arizona, 86401.

Paco will be missed by everyone who knew and loved him. He had an infectious laugh and could easily lighten the mood of the room. He made every camping and fishing trip memorable, and when we reflect on his life, we will remember how much he enjoyed it.