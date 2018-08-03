Obituary | Richard (Rick) Dale Wilkerson

Richard (Rick) Dale Wilkerson, age 65, of Kingman Arizona, passed away in his home on July 6, 2018. He was born May 4, 1953, in Montebello, California.

Rick is the son of Donald and Joyce Wilkerson. He graduated from Canyon High School in Canyon Country, California in 1971.

Rick retired from Southern California Edison in 2011.

Rick loved cars and woodworking. He welcomed any challenge or problem that needed to be solved.

Rick was preceded in death by his father, Donald Wilkerson and his brother, Ronald Wilkerson.

Rick is survived by his wife, Janis (DeeDee) Diane Wilkerson, his son, Jeffrey Wilkerson, his son, Kevin Wilkerson and his daughter-in-law, Stephanie Wilkerson, his grandchildren, Justin Wilkerson, Jennifer Wilkerson and Jaleigh Wilkerson. He is survived by his mother; Joyce Wilkerson, his brother; Jerry Wilkerson, his brother; Mark Wilkerson and his sister-in-law Jennifer Wilkerson. He is also survived by his close friends, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Rick at 4 p.m. Aug. 4, 2018. It will be at 3880 Dakota Road, Kingman, Arizona, 86401.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society in honor of Rick.