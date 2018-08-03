TPT initiative moves on to County Recorder for second phase of signature verification

KINGMAN – The initial review for the Kingman for Responsible Taxation’s Responsible Sales and Use Tax Act has been completed by the City Clerk’s Office, and signatures will now move on to the Mohave County Recorder’s Office for the second stage of verification.

Of the 296 petition sheets submitted containing 3,692 signatures, 274 sheets with 2,980 signatures have been declared valid by the Clerk’s Office.



The initiative was filed July 5 and the Clerk’s Office completed its review Aug. 2. The Mohave County Recorder’s Office will now receive a random sample of 149 signatures and has three weeks to complete the second review.

The county will look for things such as signatures of non-qualified electors and signatures of those who were under 18 years old at the time of signing.

Upon completion, a final signature tally will be calculated based on the percentage of signatures declared valid from the sample. The initiative needs 2,498 signatures to make it on the ballot for the Nov. 6 general election.

Tony Campbell is the general manager at Mother Road Harley-Davidson and helped launch the initiative, alongside Cody Swanty of the Martin Swanty car dealerships family. Campbell told the Daily Miner in July that the whole point of the initiative is to ensure voters get a say in how money is spent. He said if electors are comfortable with an increase in sales tax then they can vote accordingly. If not, they can vote to repeal it.

“As a business person in the community, I don’t see where it’s a sustainable path that they (Council) are on,” Campbell said. “And it unfortunately puts us at a disadvantage in the business world.”

Information provided by the City of Kingman