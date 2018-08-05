5 Things to Know | Water, taxes lead Monday’s BOS agenda

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the County Administration Building auditorium, 700 W. Beale St.
Here are five agenda items of interest:
Approve supporting the activities of the Kingman Water Sustainability Committee, established by the Kingman City Council, which is intended to function as a working committee to enhance and coordinate work between the City of Kingman and Mohave County in identifying opportunities for resource sharing and joint funding of water supply projects that will promote the sustainability and resiliency of the Hualapai Valley groundwater basin.
Adoption of a resolution supporting the continuance of Amtrak train service to and from Needles, California, and other rural communities, including Kingman. Amtrak has proposed eliminating the Southwest Chief route that runs from Chicago to Los Angeles. However, the Senate voted Wednesday to provide $2.5 billion in funding for Amtrak, including $50 million to keep the Southwest Chief.
The board will discuss and take possible action on tax rate increases for the Mohave County Flood Control District (50 cents for every $100 of assessed value); Mohave County Library District (27 cents for every $100 of assessed value); and Mohave County Television District (2 cents for every $100 of assessed value). The public can comment on the tax rates during a truth-in-taxation hearing prior to the regular agenda.
The board will break from their regular meeting and go into special session to approve the primary tax levy and adopt the Fiscal Year 2018-2019 budget with modifications as desired.
Approve Mohave County’s 2019 County Supervisors Association legislative program proposals and allow for additional proposals to be brought forth as needed. Proposals include designating any state highway as an express-arterial; enact distracted driver law; and allocate financial assistance to provide mandated attorney services for juvenile dependency matters.
