Event Calendar | August 5-August 12

Kingman Farmers Market at 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., corner of 1st Street and Beale Street in Downtown Kingman next to Thunder Rode. (Daily Miner file photo)

  • Originally Published: August 5, 2018 5:59 a.m.

    • TODAY

    Hualapai Mountain Craft Fair

    9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Rec. Area No. 1.

    Bingo

    1:30 p.m., Eagles FOE 3744, 4536 Patsy Dr.

    MONDAY

    Standing up for Equality and Racial Justice

    6 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 423 E. Spring St., discussion on dangers of intolerance and racism.

    BMX Racing

    6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

    Bingo

    4 p.m. open, 5 p.m. tickets available, 6 p.m. start, Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.

    TUESDAY

    Bingo

    6:30 p.m. Golden Valley Bingo, 6:30 p.m., 5505 W. Hwy 68, 760-420-0034.

    11 a.m., doors open, 1 p.m. bingo starts, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave.

    WEDNESDAY

    Blood Drive

    10 a.m.-6 p.m, KRMC, 3269 Stockton Hill Road, 1-877-827-4376.

    Bingo

    6:30 p.m., Eagles FOE 3744, 4536 Patsy Dr.

    BMX Racing

    6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

    THURSDAY

    Blood Drive

    9 a.m.-5 p.m, KRMC, 3269 Stockton Hill Road, 1-877-827-4376

    Auction

    6 p.m. Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave.

    Bingo

    10 a.m. open, 11 a.m. tickets, noon start, Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.

    FRIDAY

    Summer Wildlife Series

    6-7 p.m., Mohave County Library-Kingman, 3269 N. Burbank Ave., AZGFD Diversity in the Desert: The Amphibians and Reptiles of Arizona.

    Bingo

    4:30 p.m. Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Doors open 4:30 p.m., Bingo at 6:30 p.m.

    SATURDAY

    Farmers Market

    8 a.m. - 12 p.m., corner of 1st Street and Beale Street in Downtown Kingman next to Thunder Rode. 231-679-6459.

    SUNDAY, AUG. 12

    Sounds of Kingman

    Concert in the Park

    5-7 p.m., The Rivals, Metcalfe Park, Beale Street and Grandview Avenue, free, 928-715-0288.

