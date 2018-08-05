Event Calendar | August 5-August 12

TODAY

Hualapai Mountain Craft Fair

9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Rec. Area No. 1.

Bingo

1:30 p.m., Eagles FOE 3744, 4536 Patsy Dr.

MONDAY

Standing up for Equality and Racial Justice

6 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 423 E. Spring St., discussion on dangers of intolerance and racism.

BMX Racing

6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

Bingo

4 p.m. open, 5 p.m. tickets available, 6 p.m. start, Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.

TUESDAY

Bingo

6:30 p.m. Golden Valley Bingo, 6:30 p.m., 5505 W. Hwy 68, 760-420-0034.

11 a.m., doors open, 1 p.m. bingo starts, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave.

WEDNESDAY

Blood Drive

10 a.m.-6 p.m, KRMC, 3269 Stockton Hill Road, 1-877-827-4376.

Bingo

6:30 p.m., Eagles FOE 3744, 4536 Patsy Dr.

BMX Racing

6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

THURSDAY

Blood Drive

9 a.m.-5 p.m, KRMC, 3269 Stockton Hill Road, 1-877-827-4376

Auction

6 p.m. Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave.

Bingo

10 a.m. open, 11 a.m. tickets, noon start, Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.

FRIDAY

Summer Wildlife Series

6-7 p.m., Mohave County Library-Kingman, 3269 N. Burbank Ave., AZGFD Diversity in the Desert: The Amphibians and Reptiles of Arizona.

Bingo

4:30 p.m. Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Doors open 4:30 p.m., Bingo at 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Farmers Market

8 a.m. - 12 p.m., corner of 1st Street and Beale Street in Downtown Kingman next to Thunder Rode. 231-679-6459.

SUNDAY, AUG. 12

Sounds of Kingman

Concert in the Park

5-7 p.m., The Rivals, Metcalfe Park, Beale Street and Grandview Avenue, free, 928-715-0288.