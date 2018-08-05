First Friday fun for everyone

KINGMAN – Beale Street between Fifth and Third streets was filled with families for First Friday festivities embracing historic downtown and the 1950s theme. People in attendance took part in the theme of the night wearing vintage dresses, the classic jeans and black leather jackets. Establishments downtown embraced the night. Rickety Cricket played ‘50s and the service staff wore the appropriate attire. A splash zone and squirt guns were fun ways to keep the children entertained, and the corn hole set-up was fun for all ages.