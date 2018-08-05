Horoscopes | August 5, 2018

Birthdays: Lolo Jones, 36; Jesse Williams, 37; Jonathan Silverman, 52; Maureen McCormick, 62.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Personal changes can be put into play. Size up your relationship with someone and incorporate new ways to enjoy your time together.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Change can be good, but it needs to be planned carefully. Making hasty decisions will leave you scrambling to overcome some of the unexpected situations that arise.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Get involved in events you are familiar with. Taking on a new venture will turn out to be more involved and costly than you expect.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): A change of plans may be upsetting at first, but in the end, you will benefit from what transpires. Try something new; the people you meet will inspire you to follow one of your dreams.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Proceed with caution. Now is not the time to overspend or let indulgent behavior take over.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A day trip will do you good. Getting out with friends or visiting someone who can offer you information will help you make a personal decision regarding a change you want to make physically or emotionally.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Sign up for something that will challenge you mentally and physically. Keeping busy and being active will help you put your current situation in perspective and perhaps find a solution that will lead to a happier future.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Simplicity and moderation will be the keys to your success. Overdoing it will lead to loss.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): No one will benefit if you make a poor decision. Refuse to let someone else speak for you or lead you astray.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make today all about you and the ones you love. Personal changes to the way you present yourself will lead to compliments.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put emotional situations in perspective. It won’t help if you or someone else overreacts.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Share your feelings. Whether you are dealing with a friend, relative, child or lover, opening up about what you would like to see unfold will spark ideas and the desire for those around you to pitch in and help.