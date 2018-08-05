Horoscopes | August 5, 2018

  • Originally Published: August 5, 2018 5:50 a.m.

    • Birthdays: Lolo Jones, 36; Jesse Williams, 37; Jonathan Silverman, 52; Maureen McCormick, 62.

    ARIES (March 21-April 19): Personal changes can be put into play. Size up your relationship with someone and incorporate new ways to enjoy your time together.

    TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Change can be good, but it needs to be planned carefully. Making hasty decisions will leave you scrambling to overcome some of the unexpected situations that arise.

    GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Get involved in events you are familiar with. Taking on a new venture will turn out to be more involved and costly than you expect.

    CANCER (June 21-July 22): A change of plans may be upsetting at first, but in the end, you will benefit from what transpires. Try something new; the people you meet will inspire you to follow one of your dreams.

    LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Proceed with caution. Now is not the time to overspend or let indulgent behavior take over.

    VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A day trip will do you good. Getting out with friends or visiting someone who can offer you information will help you make a personal decision regarding a change you want to make physically or emotionally.

    LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Sign up for something that will challenge you mentally and physically. Keeping busy and being active will help you put your current situation in perspective and perhaps find a solution that will lead to a happier future.

    SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Simplicity and moderation will be the keys to your success. Overdoing it will lead to loss.

    SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): No one will benefit if you make a poor decision. Refuse to let someone else speak for you or lead you astray.

    CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make today all about you and the ones you love. Personal changes to the way you present yourself will lead to compliments.

    AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put emotional situations in perspective. It won’t help if you or someone else overreacts.

    PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Share your feelings. Whether you are dealing with a friend, relative, child or lover, opening up about what you would like to see unfold will spark ideas and the desire for those around you to pitch in and help.

    More like this story