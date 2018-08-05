Letter | Libertarians offering options other than usual suspects

To Mohave County voters,

Around election time, many Arizona voters are looking for other choices than the usual suspects, the continual stream of Republicans and Democrats they see repeat year after year on their ballots.

The Arizona Libertarian Party has worked tirelessly against the uphill battle put forth by establishment politicians who enjoy their nest of power they have fabricated for themselves, often well insulated from public backlash. One such example of this comfortable nest Arizona legislators have made, HB 2404, roadblocks signatures for Arizona citizens to introduce ballot initiatives.

Unfortunately, Republicans and Democrats were also successful in manipulating the state legislature to dramatically increase signature requirements for Libertarians seeking to get on the ballot (while leaving their own signature requirements virtually unchanged), further challenging our efforts.

Due to these injudicious actions of the state legislature to keep Libertarians off of the ballot, we have several statewide write-in candidates for various offices.

I would invite all registered Libertarians to consider writing in the following candidates on their primary ballots, and more information on each can be found at www.azlp.org/candidates:

Adam Kokesh for US Senate

Barry Hess for Governor

Michael Kielsky for Attorney General

Kim Ruff for State Mine Inspector

Jenn Gray for Secretary of State.

As of March 2018, according to the Mohave County Recorder’s Office, there are approximately 750 active Libertarian voters and a further 170 inactive Libertarian voters in Mohave County.

The Arizona Libertarian Party continues to work diligently to give Arizona voters more choices on their ballots, to serve as a voice for those dissatisfied with the Republican-Democrat duopoly, and support freedom and liberty for all individuals. Registering, or re-registering as a Libertarian solidifies your stance against the current status quo and the self-serving aspirations of the Republican-Democrat duopoly to diminish the voice of Arizona voters.

More information about our national and state platforms can be found at www.lp.org and www.azlp.org.

Locally, interested individuals may reach Jonathan Winder at 928-303-1518, mohavelibertarians@gmail.com, visit our Facebook page Mohave County Libertarian Party, or attend our monthly meetings, where all are welcome. We have our monthly meeting at Black Bridge Brewery, 421 E. Beale St., Kingman, Arizona, 86401, at 6 p.m. every second Thursday of the month.