Mohave County Most Wanted | August 5, 2018

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Darren Scott Brook
DOB: 11/12/1967 White Male 5-11 160 pounds
Eyes: Blue Hair: Blonde
Offense: Drug paraphernalia possession/use methamphetamine, Class 6 undesignated
Warrant: 07/30/2018
Christopher Scott McKinney
DOB: 04/16/1982 White Male 5-9 180 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Black
Offense: Criminal littering/polluting, Class 6 undesignated; dangerous drug – possession/use, Class 4 felony
Warrant: 07/25/2018
Barbara Ann Nicklason
DOB: 02/21/1962 White Female 5-11 135 pounds
Eyes: Blue Hair: Blonde
Offense: Aggravated assault – enter residence, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 07/26/2018
Karl Vongettrost
DOB: 08/10/1965 White Male 5-11 207 pounds
Eyes: Blue Hair: Blonde
Offense: Criminal trespassing 1st degree – residential/yard, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 03/21/2018
The following individuals have been apprehended:
Bradley Richard Adkins
Offense: Armed robbery, Class 2 Felony
Warrant: 07/26/2018 Capture: 07/31/2018
Christopher Wade Owens
Offense: Voyeurism, Class 6 undesignated; criminal trespassing 1st degree – residential/yard, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 04/25/2018 Capture: 07/29/2018
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
