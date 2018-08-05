Mohave County Most Wanted | August 5, 2018

  • Originally Published: August 5, 2018 1:57 p.m.

    • As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

    photo

    Darren Scott Brook

    DOB: 11/12/1967 White Male 5-11 160 pounds

    Eyes: Blue Hair: Blonde

    Offense: Drug paraphernalia possession/use methamphetamine, Class 6 undesignated

    Warrant: 07/30/2018

    photo

    Christopher Scott McKinney

    DOB: 04/16/1982 White Male 5-9 180 pounds

    Eyes: Brown Hair: Black

    Offense: Criminal littering/polluting, Class 6 undesignated; dangerous drug – possession/use, Class 4 felony

    Warrant: 07/25/2018

    photo

    Barbara Ann Nicklason

    DOB: 02/21/1962 White Female 5-11 135 pounds

    Eyes: Blue Hair: Blonde

    Offense: Aggravated assault – enter residence, Class 4 Felony

    Warrant: 07/26/2018

    photo

    Karl Vongettrost

    DOB: 08/10/1965 White Male 5-11 207 pounds

    Eyes: Blue Hair: Blonde

    Offense: Criminal trespassing 1st degree – residential/yard, Class 6 Felony

    Warrant: 03/21/2018

    The following individuals have been apprehended:

    photo

    Bradley Richard Adkins

    Offense: Armed robbery, Class 2 Felony

    Warrant: 07/26/2018 Capture: 07/31/2018

    photo

    Christopher Wade Owens

    Offense: Voyeurism, Class 6 undesignated; criminal trespassing 1st degree – residential/yard, Class 6 Felony

    Warrant: 04/25/2018 Capture: 07/29/2018

    If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

    Source: Mohave County Probation Department

