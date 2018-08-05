Mohave County Most Wanted | August 5, 2018

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

Darren Scott Brook

DOB: 11/12/1967 White Male 5-11 160 pounds

Eyes: Blue Hair: Blonde

Offense: Drug paraphernalia possession/use methamphetamine, Class 6 undesignated

Warrant: 07/30/2018

Christopher Scott McKinney

DOB: 04/16/1982 White Male 5-9 180 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Black

Offense: Criminal littering/polluting, Class 6 undesignated; dangerous drug – possession/use, Class 4 felony

Warrant: 07/25/2018

Barbara Ann Nicklason

DOB: 02/21/1962 White Female 5-11 135 pounds

Eyes: Blue Hair: Blonde

Offense: Aggravated assault – enter residence, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 07/26/2018

Karl Vongettrost

DOB: 08/10/1965 White Male 5-11 207 pounds

Eyes: Blue Hair: Blonde

Offense: Criminal trespassing 1st degree – residential/yard, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 03/21/2018

The following individuals have been apprehended:

Bradley Richard Adkins

Offense: Armed robbery, Class 2 Felony

Warrant: 07/26/2018 Capture: 07/31/2018

Christopher Wade Owens

Offense: Voyeurism, Class 6 undesignated; criminal trespassing 1st degree – residential/yard, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 04/25/2018 Capture: 07/29/2018

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department