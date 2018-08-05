New Farmhouse owner focused on showcasing creative talent

KINGMAN – After a year and a half of leasing space at The Farmhouse, vendor Serena Patterson purchased the business from former owner Barb Charon and is keeping the home décor theme for the store.

Patterson, originally from Long Beach, California, is in business with her husband, Michael, doing engravings for weddings and home decorations under the name Hitched and Home for eight years.

When Charon decided to sell the business, Patterson saw it as a good opportunity to go into business for herself.

“It seemed like a perfect fit. I already knew what was going on with this (business),” Patterson said as she carried items outside for a sidewalk sale on First Friday. “To be honest, this is something I’ve always done since I was a kid, the crafts and creative side to me.”

The 4,000-square-foot Farmhouse at 317 E. Beale St. is home to about 30 vendors, with arts and crafts classrooms in the back.

“What’s great is so many people who are so creative can come together and showcase their talent in one spot,” Patterson said.

Farmhouse customers are a mix of tourists coming through during the summer, and locals who are “tried-and-true” supporters for the rest of the year, the new owner said.

Marilynn Black joined the list of vendors Friday selling handmade pillows for $22. She had been selling them on Etsy and Amazon Handmade, e-commerce sites focused on handmade and vintage items.

“I’ve been taking classes here for several years and fell in love with Serena’s creative touch and the fact that the owner of this makes it special,” Black said.