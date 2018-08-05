Obi Fire grows to 2,270 acres

GRAND CANYON – A 2,270-acre fire has forced road and trail closures at Grand Canyon National Park, and has made for air quality concerns.

Grand Canyon National Park will implement closures of the Cape Royal Road, Cape Final Trail, and Cliff Spring Trail Saturday night. This closure is for public and firefighter safety as crews continue to prep the Walhalla Plateau. Park visitors currently planning on driving along Cape Royal Road or hiking at Cape Final or Cliff Spring were required to be out of the area by 9 p.m. Saturday. The temporary closure is in effect until further notice. The road to Point Imperial and all other North Rim trails and facilities are open at this time.

The Obi Fire is approximately 2,270 acres. The fire’s growth Friday was primarily in the northern and eastern portions of the fire perimeter. Light southwesterly winds throughout the day allowed fire to grow through pine needles and downed logs. Fire behavior was active with single tree torching and surface fire of one to four foot flames where the fire was consuming dead logs. "While crews continue prep of the Walhalla Plateau, we would like to acknowledge the inconvenience it creates for visitors and appreciate their understanding in prioritizing firefighter and public safety," said Incident Commander trainee Bryan Hakanson.

Located in the far southwest corner of the Wahalla Plateau above Obi Point, the Obi Fire started July 21. Fire managers plan to continue the strategy of confining and containing the lightning caused fire in a predetermined area.

Information provided by Arizona Emergency Information Network