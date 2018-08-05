TR Orr about set for $1M Andy Devine Avenue project

KINGMAN – After directing staff to draft an agreement with the law firm Keller Rohrback regarding the City entering into opioid legislation at its last meeting, Council will consider approval of that agreement in addition to discussing the opioid epidemic in further detail at its 5:30 p.m. meeting Tuesday at the Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.



Council will be presented in work session with information on the Mohave Substance Treatment Education Prevention Partnership and will hear of the challenges facing the area and steps being taken to address those challenges. According to MSTEPP, Mohave County had the highest opioid-related overdose mortality rate in Arizona from 2011 to 2015. Later in regular session, Council will consider approving the drafted agreement with Keller Rohrback to enter into opioid legislation.

In 2017, Kingman was awarded about $957,000 for administration and approximately $785,000 for construction in Community Development Block Grant funds. The City has chosen to complete ADA accessibility improvements along Andy Devine Avenue from Fifth to Hall streets. Negotiations with TR Orr yielded a bid of approximately $963,000, about $172,000 more than what is budgeted for construction.

Staff will ask Council to amend the CDBG contract to allow the additional $172,000 to be taken from the administration fund and to authorize the agreement with TR Orr. Staff also recommends Council transfer nearly $6,000 from the Water Expansion fund to the grant fund to cover the difference between the grant awarded and the construction contract amount.

The City is also seeking professional management of the Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course. An update on those efforts, including scope of work, will be given to Council Tuesday. The Request for Proposal deadline is Sept. 10.

Council will also consider approval of patrol vehicle purchases for the police department, personal protective clothing purchases for the fire department, removing the 6-foot separation requirement between buildings in residential districts, and the establishment of an investment policy for the City. Council could also approve a resolution to prepay up to $525,000 in outstanding Excise Tax Revenue Obligations.

Information provided by the City of Kingman