Ducey creates Arizona Medal of Valor

Phoenix – Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order Monday creating the Arizona Medal of Valor, an award that recognizes and honors public safety officers and first responders who put their lives on the line to protect the safety of Arizonans.

The Arizona Medal of Valor honors those serving in an official capacity at an Arizona public agency as peace officers, firefighters, first responders or other law enforcement capacities including correctional officers, and who engaged in an extraordinary act of valor, courageousness or heroism while on the job.

“Every day Arizona’s law enforcement personnel and first responders take risks and face dangers to protect public safety and keep the peace, and our state is grateful for their bravery in the line of duty,” Ducey said in a press release. “Too often we take their sacrifice for granted, and we should all feel inspired to share our appreciation for them daily. The Arizona Medal of Valor is another way to honor them for their courageousness and heroism.”

The Arizona Medal of Valor can also be awarded posthumously. The medal’s review board will consist of a member of the governor’s office, the Arizona Department of Public Safety director, the Department of Forestry and Fire Management director, the Arizona Peace Personnel Standards and Training Board chairman, an Arizona police chief and an Arizona fire chief.

Within 30 days, the Department of Public Safety will develop nomination criteria, and the process and timeline for nominations and review. Nominations will be submitted by the governor, the director of the nominee’s agency and the Arizona Medal of Valor Review Board.

Information provided by the Office of the Governor