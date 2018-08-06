Finding a lawyer made easier by state bar

The State Bar of Arizona recently launched a digital platform called Find-a-Lawyer, inspired by our Arizona Supreme Court mission to serve and protect the public. The new platform is an interactive website where people can summarize their cases for free and send a request for an attorney anonymously to all relevant attorneys in a location they choose. The service will automatically match the project requests based on practice area, geographic location and rate categories specified by the consumer. It will then notify matched attorneys of the requests and allow interested attorneys to respond with a few clicks.

The new platform is mobile optimized for tablets as well as smartphones. The state bar trusts that the new Find-a-Lawyer platform will simplify consumer efforts to find attorneys in Arizona, as well as expand access to pro bono, reduced fee, and unbundled legal services statewide.

Visit on www.azbar.org to begin finding answers for legal help.

Information provided by State Bar of Arizona