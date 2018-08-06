Golden Valley man’s hunt for girlfriend leads to arrest

KINGMAN – Golden Valley resident Robert Edward Crabtree, 32, was arrested on misdemeanor and felony charges after Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a criminal damage report Thursday.

The reporting party told dispatch that a male subject in a white truck was running over his fence and trees. While responding to the residence in the 7500 block of Shipp Drive, deputies observed a white truck and conducted a traffic stop. The driver, later identified as Crabtree, was detained and told deputies he went to the residence to look for his girlfriend and that he wouldn’t leave until he found her.

Deputies saw the driver’s side of the truck was broken and pushed in. The victim told law enforcement he had never met Crabtree and didn’t know the girlfriend. He also told deputies he witnessed Crabtree running over trees before he left the property, returning 10 minutes later. The victim then said he got in his truck and attempted to block Crabtree from hitting more of his fence, at which time Crabtree backed up and hit the truck.

Damage to the truck and fence is estimated at about $13,000.

Crabtree was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal damage, both felonies, and driving with a suspended license and reckless driving, both misdemeanors. He was booked into Mohave County jail.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office