Horoscopes | August 6, 2018

Birthdays: Vera Farmiga, 45; Geri Halliwell, 46; M. Night Shyamalan, 48; Michelle Yeoh, 56.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t settle for less than what you want. Be willing to work hard until you are happy with the results you get.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t let what others do lure you into being a follower. You are better off maintaining stability in your life instead of incorporating greater uncertainty.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t hold back if you have something important to share. Being up-front about the way you feel will help you discover the best way to handle those around you.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Broaden your interests and your friendships. Fix up your place with the intent of entertaining friends or pleasing your lover.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Simplicity is the key to a better life. Make your decisions based on facts.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Look at the big picture and confront emotional situations with dignity. Give others the chance to share feelings; offer your take on the situation and the way you would handle matters.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Participate in functions that excite you or that allow you to try something new. Put more energy into learning and bring about personal changes, and less into unrealistic demands someone is making.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Live and learn. Call on past experiences to help you find your way through an unusual situation.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Make decisions that make sense with regard to partnerships that can change your life. Whether dealing with someone you love or work with will make a difference.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Personal growth and change will help you build a better environment. Learn and exhibit the strength and courage to fight for what makes you feel comfortable.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take hold of whatever situation you face. Handling problems that influence your relationships with others will be instrumental in helping you maintain your life.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Easy does it when dealing with personal matters. Getting along with those you are emotionally involved with will be necessary if you want to avoid manipulative situations.