It’s game time at Metcalfe Park

KINGMAN – City representatives gathered at Metcalfe Park as First Friday was kicking off to cut the ribbon on the park’s new Game Time Expression Swing, a two-seater that lets users face one another while swinging, and in turn promoting intergeneration play.

“This is another great example of our great community coming together to do a project like this,” said Mike Meersman, parks director.

The Parks Department, Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club and the Special Needs Advisory Coalition teamed up to fund and install the swing that totaled about $6,000.

Cyndi Bosze from Kingman 66 Special Olympics was there with athletes David, Jessie and Joey. The three said they enjoyed the swing, and Bosze said the addition to Metcalfe is “a pretty big deal for us.”

Susan Williams of SNAC hopes the City does similar installations in other parks, and Mayor Monica Gates hopes the same.

“I just love this addition to our park,” Gates said. “I was just speaking with Mike Meersman, and we hope to see this inclusion in all of our parks.”