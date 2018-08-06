Letter | Thank you Mohave Museum of History and Arts

Our 4-H Mohave County Interstate Club would like to thank Mohave Museum of History and Arts, 400 W. Beale Street, for allowing us to tour the museum with the exchange 4-H youths and families from Michigan in July.

Our group met with Vicky Markee, who served as our Tour Docent, and gave us a brief history of Mohave County. The Mohave Museum had many educational exhibits including Route 66, and we appreciated the museum’s generosity and Ms. Markee’s guided tour.

For questions on visiting Mohave Museum, call 928-279-6233.

For questions on Mohave County 4-H, call Mohave County Extension Office at 928-753-3788.

Amelia Brackett, Club Secretary

4-H Mohave County Interstate Club