Letter | Thank you True Value Hardware

It can be very frustrating for a woman to find what she needs in a hardware store. Such is not the case when shopping at True Value. In describing my project, I received exceptional service from Charlie, the sales rep.

He located and assembled all the parts for me, and even taped a section because I didn’t have that special tape at home. There’s no way I could have accomplished this on my own.

I have also received a favor from the paint department. The rep put paint remover on a cloth so I could remove paint from my hands, and I didn’t have to purchase an expensive remover.

I have never had a hassle with their exchange or refund department. I appreciate being made to feel that I’m a worthwhile customer, and True Value is my No. 1 hardware store.

Sandy Lewin

Kingman resident