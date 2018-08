Licenses and Permits | August 6, 2018

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Aug. 2:

Air Quality of Kingman: 702 Eastern St., Kingman; annual maintenance; zero dollars.

TR Orr: 1726 Beverly Ave., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

Cody’s Plumbing: 2180 Kingman Ave., Kingman; gas; zero dollars.

TR Orr: 3269 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; remodel; $1,639.

DGB Contracting: 2501 Stockton Hill Road; remodel; $3,949.

Apex Imaging Services: 3396 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; remodel; $1,454.

Extreme Comfort: 726 Oak St., Kingman; residential demolition; $47.

Eugene Wilder: 3801 Eagle Rock Road, Kingman; burn permit; $25.

Mohave Shadez: 700 Rawhide Drive, Kingman; awnings; $221.

Patrick Perez: 205 Greenway Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $745.

Romar Electric: 525 Sunrise Ave., Kingman; electric; $23.

Walker Service Electric: 2538 Ricca Drive, Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

Truelove Plumbing: 105 Sunrise Ave., Kingman; gas; zero dollars.

Big Red Construction: 3109 Southern Loop, Kingman; new SFR; $5,513.

Hill Development: 1814 Yavapai Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $5,032.

Angle Homes: 3292 Amanda Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,392.

Angle Homes: 3351 Sonora Desert St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,392.

Aquatic Pools: 2065 Cherokee St., Kingman; pool; $1,223.

Prince Pools: 3685 Packsaddle Road, Kingman; pool; $978.

Prince Pools: 651 Canyon Hills Road, Kingman; pool; $895.

Prince Pools: 4274 Rise Sun Ave., Kingman; pool; $828.

Aquatic Pools: 4224 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; pool; $1,362.

Prince Pools: 2138 Chinook Drive, Kingman; pool; $812.

Kalisha Investments: 4781 Christy Drive, Kingman; remodel; $368.

Ayers: 214 Chestnut St., Kingman; remodel; $391.

Larry and Paige Ayers: 214 Chestnut St., Kingman; remodel; zero dollars.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Aug. 3:

Mountain Desert Living: 2635 Kingman Ave., Ste. B, Kingman; real estate office.

Ever Green H: 4400 Roosevelt St., Kingman; handyman home and garden.

Insurance Professionals of Arizona: N. 3885 Castle Rock Road, Kingman; insurance.

Wesley Smith Sales: 2533 Pasadena Ave. Kingman; online services.

Heritage Media Network: 1937 Arlington St., Kingman; marketing consulting service.

Union Home Mortgage: 2404 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. F, Kingman; mortgage company.

Union Home Mortgage: 2800 Hualapai Mountain Road, Ste. E, Kingman; mortgage company.

Azteca Concrete Works: 5217 Lakewood Road, Kingman; contractor.

Rosario’s Cleaning Services: 3904 E. Shaffer Ave., Kingman; house cleaning.

El Paraiso Cleaning Services: 4899 N. Famoso Drive, Kingman; janitorial.

Information provided by City of Kingman