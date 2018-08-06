Mohave 911 | August 6, 2018

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Kingman Police Department reported the following arrests for the week of July 27:

Aggravated assault, burglary

Shon Kelly Abbott, 32-year old Kingman resident, reportedly resisted arrest and fled on foot after Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to detain him after observing him riding a stolen bicycle Saturday.

Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Bonanza Drive in reference to a burglary Friday. The reporting party said her bicycle, valued at about $200, had been stolen from the fenced yard earlier that morning. A surveillance video showed a white male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches with dark, curly hair entering the yard of the business and removing the bicycle. The subject then rode out of camera view.

According to MCSO, while patrolling Route 66 Saturday deputies saw a while male fitting the subject’s description riding what appeared to be the stolen bicycle. Upon making contact with the subject, later identified as Abbott, deputies asked for identification. Abbott said he had no identification, and when deputies began to restrain Abbott after informing him that he was being detained, he purportedly began to twist and pull away from the deputy.

Resistance continued to the point where a deputy deployed his Taser, but Abbott continued resisting arrest and fled the scene on foot. Deputies and K9 handlers responded to the scene and set up a perimeter. The suspect’s tracks were followed into the desert, and shortly after dispatch received a call from a reporting party saying the suspect went to her house and asked for water. The reporting party provided law enforcement with the direction Abbott was traveling, and deputies located him at about 1:30 p.m.

Abbott was arrested on an active arrest warrant and felony charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and third degree burglary. He was booked into Mohave County jail.

False reporting, dangerous drugs

It’s never a good idea to lie about your name, especially to a deputy.

Mark Oren Domingo Ferrier, 26, of Kingman, was driving a yellow truck with the front windshield cracked and an obstructed license plate when Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies observed Ferrier driving west on Northern Avenue and conducted a traffic stop.

Ferrier provided deputies with registration and insurance but advised the deputy that he didn’t have his license on him.

Deputies say Ferrier gave with a false name, but a records check revealed his true identity and active arrest warrants.

A pat search was reported to reveal a baggie of white crystal substance in his wallet, which tested positive for methamphetamine.

Mark Oren Domingo Ferrier was arrested for dangerous drug violation, false reporting and driving with a suspended license. Ferrier was booked in to Mohave County jail without incident.

Aggravated DUI

Driving, swerving and the odor of alcohol led to Matthew Franklin Glenn, 34, of Kingman, to a night in jail.

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies observed Wednesday a silver vehicle driving north on Roosevelt Street swerving from its designated lane several times and traveling at a high speed.

A traffic stop was conducted and deputies made contact with the driver, who was identified as Glenn. While speaking to Glenn, deputies purport to have observed Glenn slurring his words and the smell of odor of alcohol on his breath.

A records check revealed Glenn did not have a valid Arizona license and his driving privileges from Oregon were revoked. Glenn would not consent for Field Sobriety Tests or a breath test. A search warrant was drafted to obtain a blood sample for testing.

Matthew Franklin Glenn was arrested for aggravated DUI and misdemeanor driving with suspended license and booked into Mohave County Jail without incident.