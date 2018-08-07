BREAKING NEWS: Violent crash on Highway 68

GOLDEN VALLEY – A two-vehicle crash has occurred at mile marker 22 on Highway 68 in Golden Valley at about 2:30 p.m. Preliminary reports say a Chevrolet Avalanche and an Ambient Edge company vehicle were involved. More information will be reported when it becomes available.
