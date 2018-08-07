Build a bed, change a life Saturday with Sleep in Heavenly Peace

KINGMAN – Members of the community will come together to help provide local children with safe, comfortable beds to sleep in at the Kingman chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s bed-build from 2 – 6 p.m. Saturday at the Experimental Aircraft Association Hangar at the Kingman Airport, 4560 Flightline Drive.

“I’ve seen firsthand the sleeping conditions that some less fortunate children endure each night,” said Kingman chapter Co-President David Wayt. “While there are many less dramatic examples out there, a new bed can mean the world to a struggling family or a formerly uncomfortable child.”

The Youth Advisory Commission chose the build as its service project and will spearhead the project.

“Actually being able to use your hands and get involved and get people excited and involved I think was one of the reasons they found this so appealing,” Wayt told the Daily Miner in July.

YAC hopes to build 20 beds at Saturday’s event and intends to have another build in December.

“There are many opportunities to serve and get involved with this organization,” Wayt said. “Each and every donation can make a lasting impact.”

To volunteer at the first build, make a cash donation or sponsor the materials needed to make a bed, go to www.SHPbeds.org. From there, follow the links to make a donation, volunteer, or submit an application for a bed. Those wanting to volunteer are encouraged to bring orbital sanders and gloves.