County to appeal ruling in lawsuit over Joe Arpaio's patrols

JACQUES BILLEAUD, Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County plans to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review a lower-court decision that concluded the county is liable for then-Sheriff Joe Arpaio's actions in cracking down on immigrants during traffic stops.

County Attorney Bill Montgomery says the appeal isn't aimed at recouping the millions of dollars that taxpayers have shelled out in two lawsuits that challenged the patrols.

Instead, he says the goal is to correct decisions that misapplied laws over which government agencies are the proper targets in lawsuits and, in the process, reduce some of the county's legal costs.

The planned appeal was approved last week by county officials.

It will be made in a now-settled lawsuit filed by the U.S. District of Justice over Arpaio's immigration patrols.