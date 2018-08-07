Horoscopes | August 7, 2018

Birthdays: Mike Trout, 27; Charlize Theron, 43; David Duchovny, 58; Wayne Knight, 63.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look inward and assess what you see. Personal changes will help you conquer the qualities you don’t like about yourself. Set new expectations and strive to reach them.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Go over your plans in detail. Don’t leave anything to chance. Listen carefully to what others have to contribute, and stick to a strategy that is realistic.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Share your thoughts and feelings and you will make a difference to someone who shares your concerns.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t share too much information about your financial, legal or medical status. Listen to what others have to say; .

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Trust your intuition when it comes to joint ventures. Don’t get in over your head financially. Cut your overhead instead of adding to it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Before implementing a change, go over all the pros and cons. Explore the possibilities and use past experience or the advice of an expert to spare you taking on too much.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Put more physical energy into the things you want to accomplish. Whether it’s learning something new or making changes at home that will add to your comfort or convenience.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take a moment to observe what others are doing. Someone may try to set you up for a fall if you are too trusting .

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Emotions will be difficult to control. Speak up about your plans, but keep a positive attitude and present a welcome picture to the people you look to for support.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take better care of your health. Don’t overdo it physically or take on an emotional challenge that isn’t necessary.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Networking may be your intent, but someone close to you will be jealous of your connection to some of the people you deal with at work.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You are better off doing your own thing and looking for opportunities to make positive changes to your income and ability to advance. Don’t let an emotional incident cause you to miss out on a good deal.