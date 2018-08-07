Letter | Crew of Clowns

In the Thursday, Aug. 2 issue of the Daily Miner, it was brought to light that the City of Kingman and Kingman Fire Department have once again shown their complete utter hypocrisy, inadequate morals, stupidity and passion for screwing the people of Kingman. They chose a Phoenix-based construction company to award the $4.5 million contract to build Fire Station No. 22. Why?

We have excellent construction companies right here in Kingman. It would appear the City and KFD never even let the locals put in a bid ,except for T. R. Orr Co. Please don’t insult all of us and say the Phoenix company had the lowest bid. Taking the lowest bid isn’t always the best way to go, and the City, our fabulous mayor, and KFD know that.

If the bid had gone to a local company, it would have meant Kingman locals would have work. Those employees have families who buy groceries, drugs, clothes, movies, here locally. If something wasn’t right with the job, the City and KFD would have quick local responses. The City, and most especially the mayor, are always pushing “buy locally.” I guess that only applies to the people of Kingman and not to the mayor and her worthless City Council.

Mayor (Monica) Gates and her crew of clowns had a stupid lizard statue, that people can’t even find, built for $10,000 by someone from out of town. Then they turned around and had a $175,000 arch built and put in the wrong place (where tourists will miss it, should have been on Route 66 which is why people come to Kingman) by another out of town company. Mayor Gates and the clowns need to do as they preach and buy local.

You may want to remember all the local construction people and the local businesses that would have gained from a local builder being awarded that contract for the new fire house when you go to vote this month. Just saying !

Sandee Samoska

Kingman Arizona