Mohave County Building Permits | July 16 - July 20, 2018

Mohave County issued the following building permits from July 16 to July 20:

Lake Havasu Pools & Spa: 1792 E. Azalea Ave., Lake Havasu City; shotcrete pool 400 square feet; $405.

David Lawrence: Fort Mohave; upgrade electric from 100 amp to 200 amp; $106.

Armando Macias: Kingman; adding propane to single family residence; $68.

Annelies Shelton: 3125 E. Neal Ave., Kingman; reroof; $97.

Judy Gandee: Wood prefab garage; $255.

Larry Hartsuiker: Fort Mohave; 12 by 16 foot room addition with electric; $280.

T Chappell Electric: 2695 E. Northfield Ave., Kingman; electrical replacement; $106.

Redmond Construction: 863 Roadrunner Drive, Bullhead City; manufactured home installation; $400.

Truelove Plumbing: 1585 E. Potter Ave., Kingman; gas line repair; $68.

Ambient Edge: 1970 E. Ironwood Drive, Mohave Valley; HVAC replacement; $82.

Have Tools Will Travel Electric: Fort Mohave; new underground and power pole; $106.

AZ Sommers Cooling & Heating: Kingman; HVAC replacement, add 4 ton heat pump split; $189.

AZ Sommers Cooling & Heating: Kingman; HVAC replacement, remove furnace add 2 ton heat pump unit; $155.

Wise Electric: 7088 N. Sawyer Drive, Kingman; electrical service upgrade 200 amp; $106.

AZ Sunwest Construction: 2250 E. Potter Ave., Kingman; aluminum awning; $153.

Ambient Edge: 3249 Old West Drive, Mohave Valley; HVAC replacement 5 ton package heat pump; $82.

Grand Canyon Development: 2115 E. Desert Greens Drive, Mohave Valley; 62LF of 5 foot non-retaining block wall; $140.

Mountain View Homes: 6093 S. Greenhorn Drive, Fort Mohave; single family residence; $1,614.