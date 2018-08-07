Mohave County Building Permits | July 16 - July 20, 2018

Mohave County issued 18 building permits July 16-20. (Daily Miner file photo)

  • Originally Published: August 7, 2018 5:56 a.m.

    • Mohave County issued the following building permits from July 16 to July 20:

    Lake Havasu Pools & Spa: 1792 E. Azalea Ave., Lake Havasu City; shotcrete pool 400 square feet; $405.

    David Lawrence: Fort Mohave; upgrade electric from 100 amp to 200 amp; $106.

    Armando Macias: Kingman; adding propane to single family residence; $68.

    Annelies Shelton: 3125 E. Neal Ave., Kingman; reroof; $97.

    Judy Gandee: Wood prefab garage; $255.

    Larry Hartsuiker: Fort Mohave; 12 by 16 foot room addition with electric; $280.

    T Chappell Electric: 2695 E. Northfield Ave., Kingman; electrical replacement; $106.

    Redmond Construction: 863 Roadrunner Drive, Bullhead City; manufactured home installation; $400.

    Truelove Plumbing: 1585 E. Potter Ave., Kingman; gas line repair; $68.

    Ambient Edge: 1970 E. Ironwood Drive, Mohave Valley; HVAC replacement; $82.

    Have Tools Will Travel Electric: Fort Mohave; new underground and power pole; $106.

    AZ Sommers Cooling & Heating: Kingman; HVAC replacement, add 4 ton heat pump split; $189.

    AZ Sommers Cooling & Heating: Kingman; HVAC replacement, remove furnace add 2 ton heat pump unit; $155.

    Wise Electric: 7088 N. Sawyer Drive, Kingman; electrical service upgrade 200 amp; $106.

    AZ Sunwest Construction: 2250 E. Potter Ave., Kingman; aluminum awning; $153.

    Ambient Edge: 3249 Old West Drive, Mohave Valley; HVAC replacement 5 ton package heat pump; $82.

    Grand Canyon Development: 2115 E. Desert Greens Drive, Mohave Valley; 62LF of 5 foot non-retaining block wall; $140.

    Mountain View Homes: 6093 S. Greenhorn Drive, Fort Mohave; single family residence; $1,614.

