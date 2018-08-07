State treasurer, judge candidates to speak at Republican forum

KINGMAN – Candidates for state treasurer and Superior Court judge will address the Mohave Republican Forum at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at Golden Corral restaurant, 3850 Stockton Hill Road.

Jo Ann Sabbagh and Kimberly Yee will give a short background on their experience and answer questions about running for state treasurer. The state treasurer not only administers the statewide collection of funds and payment of approved state obligations, but also oversees the securing and investing of state funds.

Virginia Crews, Lenore Knudson and Eric Gordon will tell why they should be elected judge of Mohave County Superior Court Division 6.

The judge makes decisions that dramatically affect people’s lives and well-being, as well as the community and economy. Will the judge apply the law as written, make equitable decisions and provide a respectful, courteous and orderly courtroom?

Mohave Republican Forum members will have the opportunity to vote on whether the group should endorse any of the candidates for the Aug. 28 primary election.

Admission is $2 to assist with meeting costs, and early-bird specials are available for those paying for their meals before 4 p.m. For reservations, call Rita Basinger at 928-692-4771 or email basingerreb@gmail.com.