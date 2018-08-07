TPT initiative fails county verification, will not be on November’s ballot

KINGMAN – After having petition signatures verified with the Mohave County Recorder’s Office, Kingman Citizens for Responsible Taxation’s Responsible Sales and Use Tax Act will not be on November’s general election ballot due to lack of valid signatures.

There were 123 petition sheets with 149 signatures picked at random and sent to the County Recorder’s Office for verification Aug. 2. Signatures were compared with voter registration records, and the county found 26 of the 149 were not qualified electors.

According to the application for serial number filed Nov. 28, the Responsible Sales and Use Tax Act aimed to lower the sales and use tax rates by 1 percent. It also “(2) requires that future increases in the sales and use tax rates be approved by the qualified electors of Kingman and (3) permits the City Council to submit proposed sales and use tax rate increases to the qualified electors of Kingman for their approval or rejection.”

In a letter sent to Cody Swanty of Kingman Citizens for Responsible Taxation, City Clerk Sydney Muhle noted that ineligible signatures accounted for 17.4 percent of the random sample sent to the county. When applied to the total number of signatures, there were only 2,460 that remained valid. The petition needed 2,498 to make the ballot.

“If an elector wishes to challenge the number of signatures certified by the county recorder, the elector must commence an action in superior court within five calendar days of this date,” Muhle wrote.

Information provided by the City of Kingman