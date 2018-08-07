Traffic stop leads to narcotic arrest

KINGMAN – Jessica Lyn Johnson, a 28-year-old Topock resident, was arrested by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies after she appeared to nervous when asked about the contents of a plastic baggie protruding from the top of her shirt, which reportedly contained 1.2 grams heroin.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop upon observing a vehicle without a working license plate light. When they made contact with the driver, later identified as Johnson, law enforcement noticed a plastic baggie sticking out from the top of her shirt. When asked what it was, the sheriff’s office said Johnson became increasingly nervous and her hands began to shake. She then told deputies it was a part of her shirt.

Deputies asked her to remove the item, and she handed them a bag containing a black tar-like substance. According to law enforcement, that substance tested positive for 1.2 grams of heroin.

Johnson was arrested for a felony narcotic drug violation and was booked into Mohave County jail.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office