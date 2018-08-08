Early morning McVicar mobile home fire of suspicious cause

KINGMAN – Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District responded to a fire around 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of McVicar Avenue and found a single-wide mobile home fully involved in flames, Battalion Chief Don Dallman said.

The home was unoccupied and abandoned, with no power or gas utilities in service, he reported.

NACFD sent three fire engines and a water tender to the scene and put the fire out in 15 minutes with assistance from one engine from Kingman Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is suspicious and under investigation, Dallman said.

Information provided by NACFD