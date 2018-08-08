Game and Fish to present amphibians and reptiles in its wildlife series Friday

KINGMAN – Arizona Game and Fish presents “Amphibians and Reptiles of Arizona” during its wildlife series at 6 p.m. Friday at Mohave County Library-Kingman Branch, 3269 N. Burbank St.

More than 100 species of native reptiles can be found in Arizona, including six turtle species, 49 lizard species and 52 snake species.

Among the snakes are 13 species of rattlesnakes, which is just over one-third of the world’s rattlesnakes, and more than can be found in any other state.

It may be surprising that such a rich biodiversity of native amphibians live in this state with its arid environment. Indeed several of these amphibians are only found in the most arid parts of the desert. Frogs and toads make up most of the species, but there’s also the tiger salamander.

The wildlife series is presented each month during the summer with a new and informative subject about Arizona wildlife.

It’s free and open to the public. Come early as seating is limited. For more information call Game and Fish at 928-602-7700, or the library at 928-692-2665.