Horoscopes | Aug. 8, 2018

Birthdays: Casey Cott, 26; Countess Vaughn, 40; Joely Collins, 46; Dustin Hoffman, 81.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Get your feelings out in the open. If you refuse to discuss matters, you won’t solve anything. Have a solution in mind and you will make progress.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Surround yourself with friends and allies. Whether in a work, family or group situation, find out how everyone else feels before you share your opinion.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Listen to your heart and your head, not what someone else tells you. You are the best person to rely on when faced with responsibility.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Emotions will rise to the surface, causing relationship problems with loved ones or co-workers. Be careful not to back yourself into a corner.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Look for solutions before you engage in a discussion regarding how to deal with taxing situations. Keeping the peace without giving in to someone’s unrealistic demands will be tricky but doable.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Share your feelings with someone you feel may be limiting you from reaching your goals. An open discussion will clear the air and help you convince someone to support you.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Respect elders or those with more experience, but don’t feel obligated to give up on your dreams to accommodate unrealistic demands.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 -Nov. 21): Look for alternative solutions if you face adversity. Keeping the peace will be in your best interest.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Communication should be honest. Exaggeration will lead to trouble and a poor reputation. Keep your financial and medical information private.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Pour your heart into your work and professional partnerships. The more time spent nurturing your position and the people who contribute to your success, the easier it will be to advance.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Learn from the best and take the information, skills and experience you gain and give them your own unique twist. There is money to be made using your talents.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Make a decision that will help stabilize your life emotionally and financially. A personal commitment or altering the way you live will contribute to your emotional outlook.